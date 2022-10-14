A CAERPHILLY-based primary school has paid tribute to a “beloved” teacher, who has died.

Ty Sign Primary School in Risca published a statement on social media, saying the school community was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Year One teacher Katie Morris.

The school also thanked the neighbouring Aberbargoed Primary School and Ysgol Bro Sannan, as well as officers from Caerphilly council and the Education Achievement Service (EAS) equity and wellbeing service for helping to prepare support for pupils, staff and parents.

Our school community is shocked and saddened by the death of our beloved Year 1 teacher Katie Morris. Our thoughts and prayers are with Katie's family at this time. Please keep her in your hearts and prayers with us today. pic.twitter.com/T3I666cVr0 — Ty Sign Primary (@tysignprimary) October 13, 2022

Rhianon Passmore, MS for Islwyn, paid tribute to Mrs Morris.

“Thoughts and prayers to Katie’s family and friends and everybody at Ty Sign Primary School,” she said.

“As a former governor at the school I know that the school family will be there for each at this most difficult time.”

Cllr Carol Andrews, cabinet member for education and communities, said: “So sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with you as a school community and with Mrs Morris’s family and friends.”

And South Wales East MS Natasha Asghar said: “Incredibly sad news. My thoughts and prayers are with Katie’s family, friends and everyone at Ty Sign Primary School.”

