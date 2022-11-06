THE SUCCESSFUL return of Newport Food Festival demonstrates how large-scale events can provide a boost for businesses in the city centre.

The food festival returned last month after two years away, bringing thousands of people into the city.

Local traders were among those to showcase their culinary delights – while James Davies and Steve White, the head chefs at Horton’s Coffee House and the Mercure Hotel respectively – gave demonstrations showing what local eateries have to offer.

Newport Food Festival allowed local businesses to showcase their culinary delights and demonstrate what they have to offer. Picture: Ollie Barnes. (Image: Picture: Ollie Barnes)

Matthew Evans, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in Newport City Council, described the food festival as “an excellent advert for the city”.

“It was thoroughly enjoyable, and it was great to see so many people turning up in the city," he said. "It was extremely well organised and I congratulate everyone who was involved.

“I was leader of the council when we had our first food festival back in 2010. When the idea was suggested, a lot of people said it would never work in Newport. It’s now a solid event in the calendar.”

Following the success of the food festival, another date for the diary was announced – the city’s Countdown to Christmas event on Saturday, November 19.

There will be live music, fairground rides and celebrity guests, before the Christmas lights are switched on and followed by a fireworks display.

Last year, around 8,000 people attended the event, and it is hoped that a large turnout this year could provide a boost for traders in the city centre.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “This year’s Countdown to Christmas event promises to be a great start to the festive season.

“It will also be a big boost for local businesses and that is extremely important at this challenging time.

“I hope people will ‘shop local’ to support our retailers, restaurants, bars and leisure this Christmas.

“Last year, thousands of people came together to make it a very special occasion and I’m sure it will be the same this year. Many thanks to Newport Now and all those involved in organising and supporting the event.”

The Newport Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Newport Now BID (Image: Newport Now BID)

The Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) – which represents the interests of more than 600 businesses in the city – organises the Countdown to Christmas event.

Kevin Ward, manager of Newport Now BID, said: “Events are crucial to Newport as a city centre and a city as a whole.

“The BID plays its part in either organising or funding many events in the city centre, including the Christmas lights switch-on, the food festival, Record Store Day, the classic car show, the Newport Rising Festival, the Big Sesh, the City of Newport Half Marathon, and the Big Splash festival.

“The more events we stage as a city, the bigger the footfall and the better it is for the businesses we represent.

“For instance, we know last year's Christmas lights switch-on attracted more than 8,000 additional visitors into the city centre compared to a usual Saturday and everyone will have seen the huge crowds for this year’s food festival.”

READ MORE: Back Our Businesses to get through this cost of living crisis.

BID chairman Zep Bellavia said: “We will be offering something for all the family and Countdown to Christmas marks the official start of the festive trading period for the city centre.

“There has never been a more important Christmas to go out and support your local businesses.

“We are sure families from across Newport and beyond will again visit the city centre for what promises to be a fantastic event packed with surprises.”

Cllr Evans stressed the importance of bringing people in to the city with events and how that could provide a boost for city centre businesses.

“They need as much help as they can get,” he said.

“Events are incredibly important to bring people in to the city centre.

“I think we need to spend more effort in having more events. We need to think outside the box. There are lots of ideas, and we have the benefit of a good rail link and mostly good road links into the city centre.

“We need to do all we can to encourage people to come into the city. I would like to see more music festivals, particularly in the summer.”

Cllr Evans cited the super dragons trail, which saw 50 dragons decorated by local artists place at landmarks all around the city, as one example of an alternative event to bring people to the city.

“It was a huge success as a project and it creates reasons for people to come in and look around Newport – not just in the city centre,” he said.

Mr Ward said it was important that Newport shows “the ambition and foresight” to bring more events to the city in order to give businesses a boost.

“The future for all town and city centres is to become experience destinations, and regular events play a significant part in that,” he said.

“Newport has shown time and again it has the capacity to deliver major events like the Ryder Cup, the NATO summit and most recently the British National Track Cycling Championships and Newport Wales Marathon - both of which will return to the city next year.

“It is important we continue to show the ambition and foresight to bring more events into Newport.”