A NEWPORT man who knocked his partner's teeth out despite having a restraining order in place faces years behind bars.

Wayne Thomas, 46, of Monnow Way, Bettws, was convicted of three offences after being found guilty of two and admitting the third by Newport Magistrates Court on September 30.

He appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, October 14 via video link from HMP Cardiff Prison for sentencing.

Prosecutor Ms Jermin told the court that Thomas, who has 25 convictions for 41 offences since 2002, committed the offences on August 9 against the victim - who was his on/off partner for a number of years.

She told the court that Thomas had been sent to prison for battery on the victim previously and was made the subject of a restraining order on his release. Following his release, he was subsequently sent back to prison for breaching the restraining order.

On July 15, he was released from prison again and while drunk in Newport city centre, saw the victim and they entered into a relationship together - despite the restraining order being in place.

Ms Jermin said the couple spent time together at both of their houses up until August 9 when the incidents took place.

The pair were in town with the victim's mother and the victim arranged to meet up with her daughter in Cwmbran for a drink.

Thomas wasn't invited but went with her on the bus anyway. During the drinks, he is said to have got upset with her and her daughter told him she didn't like how he was acting.

The women left the pub and the victim returned to tell Thomas she was going home but he stayed.

Later in the evening after meeting her other daughter, the victim was at home on the phone to a friend when she noticed Thomas in the house. She later told police she wasn't sure if the door was open or if he had let himself in with keys.

The couple were on the sofa when they began to argue as Thomas was unhappy with being left in Cwmbran and with how her daughter had acted.

He hit the victim in the face and Ms Jermin said: "She admits she didn't know whether he punched or struck her. He knocked her front four teeth out. She put her hand to her mouth and caught her teeth and could feel the blood coming from her mouth."

Initially, Thomas wouldn't let her get medical attention but relented after taking the CCTV that was installed for her safety.

In a victim impact statement the victim said how "he destroyed" her and that she is scared to go out and struggles to talk to family, eat or sleep and has been left with suicidal thoughts.

Mr Walters, mitigating, said the breach of the restraining order - which was in place until 2025 - was consensual as the victim willingly entered into the relationship. He said: "It has been a volatile relationship which has been no good to either party."

Judge Recorder Mr Hammond said it was a serious breach on a vulnerable person as she was in her own home and there has been a history of domestic abuse by Thomas against the victim.

He sentenced Thomas to four years in prison for the assault occasioning ABH (a charge he was found guilty of), 32 months in prison for breaching the restraining order (a charge he admitted) and four weeks for the theft of the CCTV monitor (a charge he was found guilty for). All sentences are to run concurrently and the restraining order was varied to last indefinitely.