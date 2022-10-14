TRIBUTES are pouring in for actor Robbie Coltrane following the sad news of his passing aged 72.

Earlier today, it was reported that the actor had died as his agent of 40 years Belinda Wright said "Robbie was a unique talent."

Following the sad news, hundreds have taken to social media to pay their respects.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter shared on their Twitter account: "We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films.

"He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed."

Coltrane was most known for his role as the lovable giant caretaker, Hagrid in Harry Potter and in an interview during filming said: "You can be watching in 50 years' time. I won't be here sadly, but Hagrid will."

Comedian and author Stephen Fry also shared some kind words for the actor, writing: "I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago. I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time.

"Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed."

Coltrane was a Scottish-born actor and was known for being boisterous and decidedly eccentric Scotsman.

As First Minster of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon shared: "Very sad news. He had such range and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedy to hard-edged drama.

"I think my favourite of all his roles was Fitz in Cracker. Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend - you will be hugely missed. RIP."

Author of the Harry Potter series, J.K Rowling also payed their respects, writing: "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.

"I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

Actor James Phelps who played Weasley twin Fred in the Harry Potter films wrote, "I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun.

"And I'll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said "Enjoy it, you'll be great". Thank you for that x"