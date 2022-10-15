AN UNUSUAL sight is set to greet people in Newport and Abergavenny - with police out on patrol in tuk-tuks in a bid to protect "safe spaces" for residents.
The vehicles are more commonly used as taxis in many Asian cities, but now there'll be officers and "ambassadors" from other organisations to keep the streets of Newport and Abergavenny safe.
The four-vehicle fleet will patrol parks, pavements, paths, and other public spaces.
A senior Gwent Police officer said the scheme had been launched after "overwhelmingly positive" feedback from the public.
The force said the tuk-tuks would "provide crime prevention advice, report incidents to and seek help from if you are feeling unsafe".
Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey said: "They were on show at our Behind the Badge day, giving local residents the opportunity to see them up close and to hear more about how they will be used.
"The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with parents telling officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight."
The tuk-tuk scheme is being funded as part of the Home Office Safer Streets programme.
