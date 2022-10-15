CHRISTMAS has come early to Cwmbran, with the town’s ever-popular Festive store opening its doors on for the first time this season today, Saturday.

The store – which is bursting with festive decorations and cheer – opened two weeks earlier than normal this year.

Shoppers queued up outside from around 7.45am, with the doors opening at 9am.

Shoppers passing by the train to the North Pole at Festive. Picture: Newsquest.

Charmine Stapleton, from Crumlin, said: “We come every year. My decorations will be up in November after Bonfire Night.

“This year it’s really good. It’s really festive.

“It’s nice as, let’s be honest, we’ve had a c**p year.

“I just love it.”

For the opening of the store this year, Welsh rugby stars Lee Byrne, Shane Williams and James Hook made an appearance with signed copies of their low-alcohol gin brand available to buy.

As well as plenty of decorations and trees to choose from, there was a train to the North Pole, spaces to take pictures, and a post box to drop off letters to Santa.

A display at Festive.

Jane Pullen, from Blackwood, said: “This is the first time we’ve ever come. It’s lovely, I think it’s really nice and there’s plenty of everything.

“It’s laid out really nice.

“It’s festive and gets us ready and in the Christmas spirit. It makes you feel like you want to come back.”

Decorations lighting up shoppers' days at Festive.

And Sharon Cooke, from Cwmbran, said: “Every year we come to Festive. We thought we’d come early this year.

“It’s always nicely laid out with lots of ideas for people.

“It starts the festive season up. Once it’s open, you know Christmas is coming.”

Christmas trees illuminating the room at Festive.

Jon Hughes, Festive’s marketing director, said: “It’s a countdown to Christmas. It’s like a local tradition.

“We opened at 9am. People were queuing from about 7.45am right out into the car park.

“It is normally busy but today was unusually busy. We’re open two weeks earlier than we usually would.

“I’ve designed and sold Christmas for a long time. I have seen two or three recessions. People like to celebrate Christmas, especially when times are tough. That doesn’t necessarily mean spending lots of money, but looking forward to it.”