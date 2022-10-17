TESCO customers can triple their Clubcard points this month but they'll need to be quick.

If you use the major supermarket's 'Delivery Saver' plans, you only have one month left to triple the value of your points.

At the moment, Clubcard points are worth three times their value when you spend them on the brand's grocery Delivery Saver plans which are designed to help customers save on their online shop.

Here's everything you need to know about making the most of the savings before it's too late!

Tesco Clubcard users can triple their points to save on online delivery

The current Delivery Saver scheme comes with six-month or 12-month plans to help customers save if they do their regular grocery shop online.

However, the triple points deal will expire from 10 am on November 14 and points on the Delivery Saver plans will only be worth their face value from then.

Customers should note that the change will not affect Clubcard points that are transferred into vouchers to be used at Tesco's partner brands.

The points that are transferred into vouchers and can be redeemed at the likes of Alton Towers or Zizzi will remain at three times their value after this date.

How to make the most of Tesco's triple Clubcard points

Money Saving Expert recommends that to make the most of the higher transfer value while it lasts, you should exchange your Clubcard points into vouchers to spend on Delivery Saver plans by the deadline.

By doing this, you will be able to redeem your vouchers for up to six months after.

So even if you exchange your points into vouchers on November 13, you can still spend them on a Delivery Saver Pass until May 13 2023.

All you need to do to transfer your points is to log into your Tesco Clubcard account via the Tesco website or app.

You should then select the 'points' option, followed by 'select vouchers'.

You can then choose the amount that you'd like to transfer and where you'd like to transfer them to - in this case, it would be Delivery Saver vouchers.

You'll receive a confirmation email once you have completed your order.

It will be followed by a second email which will have your voucher code enclosed.

When you order on the Clubcard app, you will find your code under the 'my rewards' section shortly after your order is completed, alongside the email.

When you are ready to redeem the code, visit Tesco's Delivery Saver web page and enter your code when asked.

