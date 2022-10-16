GREENE King pubs are offering a very tasty challenge with its 'ultimate chip butty'.

The popular pub chain is tempting foodies across the UK with its extreme take on the family favourite treat.

Containing a staggering 4398 calories, the challenging chip butty is described as a "whole bread loaf, hollowed and filled with chips, cheese and lashings of gravy."

If that isn't enough to get your mouth watering, it is served with two generous jugs of gravy ready for dipping.

Greene King

Greene King offers 'ultimate chip butty' in new menu

The feast of fries comes as part of Greene King's new menu and is listed under the brand's 'Dish Highlights' section with three other indulgent offerings.

Customers can push their limits across the UK with the menu being offered in all Flaming Grill Greene King pubs.

The ultimate butty comes in at a whopping 4398 calories which is over double the recommended calorie intake for an adult a day.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, the banquet butty is fit for a feast among friends and family and could be shared between multiple people.

What else is on Greene King's menu?





The bumper butty joins three other showstopping items that will no doubt tease the tastebuds.

The located Mexican steak contains a 12oz* flattened steak which is loaded with spicy vegetable rice, tortilla chips and chilli con carne.

It is then topped with sliced red chillies, jalapeños and sour cream as it comes in at 1403 kcal.

The Steak Fondue challenge is hangover heaven with a 32oz* of rump steak and is sliced ready to dip into a whole melted Camembert cheese.

The feast is served with roasted peppers and onions, garlic ciabatta, chips and cheesy-filled potato skins with pots of peppercorn sauce and beef dripping gravy for dipping.

Unsurprisingly, the cheesy and meaty meal comes in at a jaw-dropping 4605 kcal.

These tantalising treats join the Signature Stinger Burger which is made from a southern fried chicken fillet and crispy chicken strip.

Topped with cheese, piri piri sauce and jalapeños, the burger is served in a bun with mayonaise, baby gem lettuce, tomato and red onion.

It also comes with seasoned fries, three onion rings and a pot of ketchup and contains a whopping 1852 kcal.

For more information, to book a table and to see the rest of the menu, visit the Greene King website.