TWO Gwent women have been ordered to pay more than £400 each after being caught littering when dropping their cigarette butts in Bristol.
Martine James and Tammy Smith, both of High Street in Blaina, were spotted discarding their cigarettes illegally on Broadmead in the city on April 29.
An offence of throwing down, leaving or otherwise depositing litter was proved against both defendants using the single justice procedure at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 20.
James, aged 30, was fined £220, and ordered to pay £150 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
Smith, 34, was also ordered to pay a £220 fine, £150 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
