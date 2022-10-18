This selection of pictures from our archive cupboard show the work in Malpas to build Heidenheim Drive which brings traffic from the M4 into the centre of the city. The pictures are dated 1995. They show the Harlequin roundabout being built and the route of the road before it was built.

The photograph shows the bypass being carved into the landscape with Redland Street to the left

Before the Harlequin roundabout was created, looking toward the Rising Sun pub

A large section of land on Malpas Road being turned into a bypass

A fascinating image of the land before construction

Construction work on Malpas Road to create a new bypass