In 1992 a major building project was undertaken at the Royal Gwent Hospital when it was found that parts of the original building needed to be demolished.
We have found these pictures of the work being done - and one of the hospital as it was in the late 1960s/early 1970s judging by the cars in the picture.
Parts of the Royal Gwent Hospital were reduced to rubble to create a new block
This is how the hospital looked prior to construction of the 'B' block building
The hospital prior to the development of the outpatients building
The Royal Gwent Hospital's old building was cleared to make way for a car park in 1992
A view of the Royal Gwent Hospital from Cardiff Road
The almost-completed 'B' block
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here