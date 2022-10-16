A LORRY carrying an almost 50-metre load was pulled over by officers on the M4.
Gwent Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency were conducting an abnormal loads operation on the motorway.
Officers pulled over a flat-bed lorry carrying an “abnormal load” at the roundabout at junction 22 on the M4, and following an inspection, it was found to be prohibited.
Inspectors found the load weight was 94T – which was over the vehicle’s design weight, the vehicle did not have enough axles on the ground, there were incorrect details on the movement order and on the special order, and the driver had deviated from the route on the movement order.
