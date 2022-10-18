TWO drop-in sessions for the public will be held in Alway this week to give more information about how Gwent Police use almost £750,000 in additional funding to tackle anti-social behaviour.

In July, Gwent Police announced it would receive £746,702 in funding from the Home Office’s safer streets scheme.

This funding was awarded to help prevent anti-social behaviour and neighbourhood crimes – including burglary, robbery and theft – across six areas in Gwent – Alway, Blackwood, Brynmawr, Caldicot, Cwmbran and Tredegar.

Alway residents will be able to visit Alway Police Station on Tuesday and Wednesday this week – between 10am and 2pm – for a drop-in session to speak to officers about the Safer Streets project, crime prevention, and receive a free crime prevention pack.

The packs include forensic property marking kits and window and shed alarms.

Chief inspector Hannah Lawton, who's leading the project in Gwent, said: “We're pleased to announce the next Safer Streets drop-in session in Gwent and look forward to meeting residents in Alway to explain what we'll be doing over the coming months as part of the scheme.

“While our officers work day in, day out to protect our communities from crimes like burglary, the Safer Streets initiative gives us access to extra funding that we wouldn’t normally receive, which we can use to buy evidence-based crime prevention equipment and fund interventions like this.

“Next week, those living in Alway can learn more about the project, speak to officers about any concerns they may have in their communities and receive a free crime prevention pack and advice.

“The packs can contain a number of items including forensic property marking kits, deterrent signage and equipment that can help you protect your homes, cars and valuable items – items like window or shed alarms, number plate security kits, keyless car signal blocking pouches and more.

"Officers from the team will be on hand to talk to residents about the packs, provide advice around increasing safety and how to deter thieves, as well as how else this additional funding will be used in Alway and other communities within the Gwent Police force area.”

Residents who want to find out more but cannot make the drop-in sessions next week can email SaferStreetsProjects@gwent.police.uk.