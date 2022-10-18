A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

LEVI RODGERS, 21, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 on March 19.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £22 surcharge.

ELISIA MILNER, 22, Heol Gwyn Lliw, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £717.50 in fines, costs and a surcharge after she was found guilty following a trial of driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence and failing to stop on Bryn Coch on September 20, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

LIVIA TINDALL, 31, of New Road, Deri, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative and cannabis derivative in her blood on Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, on February 22.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

PJ O'BRIEN, 39, of Trostrey, Hollybush, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Malpas Road, Newport, on April 1.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JAMIE STRONG, 36, of Royston Crescent, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to harassment and assault by beating.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, made the subject of a two-year restraining order and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

ALEX THOMAS, 30, of Greenacre Drive, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £750 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

STEPHEN GARETH EDWARDS, 34, of James Street, Markham, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT MCINNES MOFFAT, 40, of Malpas Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SANDRA SULLIVAN, 58, of Ty Coch Lane, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.