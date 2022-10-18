POLICE in Gwent made an unexpected arrest on the weekend when a driver's actions got him on the wrong side of the law.
Officers were in the Kings Fee area of Monmouth on Sunday morning to carry out a drugs warrant, when another man caught their attention.
"Whilst officers were searching a vehicle listed on the warrant, a local resident decided to pull his car alongside and rev dark engine smoke towards the officers," the force's northern Monmouthshire policing team revealed.
"The man was quickly removed from the vehicle and found to be under the influence of cannabis."
The man's day then went from bad to worse.
"He was swiftly arrested, allowing officers to resume with the warrant," the force added.
