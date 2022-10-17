TWO bungling drug dealers got stuck after reversing their car into a ditch at speed while a police vehicle waited for them to pass.

After crashing Jordan Williams, 22, and Jac Jones, 23, from Caerphilly county, were searched and officers found cannabis and incriminating evidence on an iPhone.

In one message Jones slammed Williams over his apparent lack of effort in their partnership and called him a “lazy c***”.

Their operation also involved the use of a runner called ‘Snicker’ who was delivering drugs, Newport Crown Court was told.

Williams, of Garth Street, Pontlottyn, and Jones, of Tynewydd Street, Pontlottyn, both pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Jones had a previous conviction for drug driving while Williams was a man of previous good character.

John Ryan, representing Williams, said Jones had played a lead role in their joint enterprise and had panned his client over his “lackadaisical in his approach”.

Williams works for Groundwork on a self-employed basis and was described as “honest, hard-working and well-liked”.

“He had a high cannabis misuse problem and was trying to fund his own habit,” Mr Ryan added.

“There was no lavish lifestyle and he has been described as posing a low to medium risk of reoffending.”

Kevin Seal, representing Jones, asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty plea and “genuine remorse”.

The defendant was in debt due to his cannabis use to relieve the pain of a spinal problem.

The judge, Recorder Alun Eynon-Evans, told the pair: “In May 2021 you were both in a car with Mr Jones driving and while a police car was waiting for you to pass you reversed away at speed and you became stuck in a ditch.

“You were both searched by police and on Mr Williams they found a quantity of cannabis, a grinder, small weighing scales, £80 in cash and an iPhone.

“On Mr Jones they found a small quantity of cannabis and cash.”

Both their jail sentences were suspended.

Williams was jailed for 19 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jones was jailed for 24 weeks, suspended for 12 months.

He must complete an 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendants will each have to pay £360 towards prosecution costs as well as a victim surcharge.