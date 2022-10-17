A DRUG dealer was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to trafficking cocaine and having dirty money.
James Evans, 39, of Gordon Street, Newport, admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.
The offences were committed on September 16.
Evans faces a “substantial custodial sentence”, Cardiff Crown Court heard.
His sentence is due to take place on November 14.
