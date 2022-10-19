A MAN faces a trial early next year after he pleaded not guilty to two allegations of rape.

Matthew Holder, 30, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, denied the charges during a hearing held at the city’s crown court.

The defendant is accused of committing rape on May 2, 2021 and August 7 this year.

A trial date of February 6, 2023 was set.

Holder was remanded in custody.