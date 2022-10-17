Liz Truss has responded to calls for her to resign as Prime Minister.

Three Tory MPs submitted letters calling on Ms Truss to quit over the weekend, however a spokesman said the Prime Minister would not be stepping down.

Ms Truss’s official spokesman said it is the Prime Minister, and not Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, running the country, despite the new Chancellor tearing up almost all of the Prime Minister’s financial policies in an emergency statement this morning.

The Prime Minister is expected to be in the House of Commons for Mr Hunt’s statement this afternoon, before she addresses a group of Tory MPs this evening.

Calls for Liz Truss to resign

This comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss began to face calls to resign over the weekend.

Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis all called on the Prime Minister to quit on Sunday, while other senior figures within the parliamentary party expressed unease with her leadership.

Over the weekend, Hunt insisted that Truss was still in charge even as he diagnosed the need for a tough package of tax rises and spending cuts in order to steady the UK economy.

Is Liz Truss the Great Britain’s shortest serving Prime Minister?





The person who currently holds the title is the Tory statesman George Canning, who spent 118 full days as prime minister in 1827 before dying in office from ill health.

Ms Truss would overtake this number of days on January 3, 2023.

There have been several prime ministers who for various reasons failed to last a year in the job.

They include two Conservative PMs in the past 100 years: Andrew Bonar Law, who clocked up 211 days from 1922 to 1923 before resigning due to poor health, and Alec Douglas-Home, who managed 364 days in 1963-64 until losing a general election.

During the 18th and early 19th century it was not unusual for prime ministers to serve for only one or two years, or to do the job for a short spell on several separate occasions.

Once Liz Truss has passed the 118-day mark set by George Canning, other predecessors she can aim to overtake include the 4th Duke of Devonshire, who was PM for 225 days in 1756-57, and the 2nd Earl of Shelburne, who managed 265 days in 1782-83.