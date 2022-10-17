A MAN from Newport has suffered suspected "life-changing" injuries in a crash, police said.

He was driving a silver Mini Cooper on the A4048 on Sunday morning when the vehicle collided with a wall.

The 34-year-old was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident, which happened at around 8.20am, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while police and paramedics attended the scene.

Gwent Police is now appealing for anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam area, to contact them.

Anyone with details should contact the force by calling 101 or sending a direct message to Gwent Police on social media, quoting log reference 2200349441.

You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.