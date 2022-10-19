A BULLYING boyfriend who used jiu-jitsu against his partner and suffocated her by putting a pillow over hear head has been jailed.

Morgan Gunter, 24, from Cwmbran, was condemned by a judge for “humiliating” his now ex-girlfriend during a series of domestic abuse incidents this March.

The first took place when he attacked her during following a “trivial argument that became heated”.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant said he knew jiu-jitsu and he preceded to wrap his legs around her and used his arms to twist her body causing her to fall the floor with some force.

“He then repeated this move for a second time causing her to fall into a door handle.”

The victim heard her ankle “click” and it started to swell.

The second offence happened in Porthcawl during a day trip when Gunter gave his girlfriend some cannabis to hold for him but she lost the drugs.

“The defendant became angry and very aggressive,” Mr Brown said.

“He told her she would be left in Porthcawl and that he would kidnap her until Friday until she could pay it back.

“The defendant was so angry he took her SIM card, bit it, chewed it and spat it out.”

The third incident took place a few days later when Gunter again attacked her after initially hitting her to the head with his forearm.

“He picked up a fishing knife and threw it at her and told her to pick it up,” Mr Brown told the court.

“The defendant threatened to stab her.

“She picked the knife up, threw it away and tried to calm the defendant down.

“He pushed her on the bed, got on top of her, put a pillow over her head and began to suffocate her with such force that she couldn’t breathe.”

Gunter, of Bowleaze, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, battery and criminal damage.

He had four convictions for six offences including one for a domestic violence assault committed against his grandfather.

Tom Roberts, representing Gunter, said that although his client had admitted the assault offences on the day of trial he had at least spared the victim the ordeal of giving evidence.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant: “This was bullying behaviour with evidence of humiliation and degradation in relation to it.”

Gunter was jailed for 20 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact his victim.