A CONVICT who prompted Gwent Police to issue a warning not to approach him after going on the run from prison pleaded guilty to the offence.
Gareth James, 40, admitted escape after he absconded from HMP Prescoed, near Usk, over the summer.
The defendant went missing on August 17.
James was due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court after he admitted committing the offence but it could not go ahead because of technical difficulties.
After the defendant went on the run, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: "It is believed there may be a potential risk due to the fact that the individual is no longer in the custody of the Prison Service.”
They added that “members of the public are advised not to approach Gareth”.
In their statement they revealed that James was convicted of burglary and theft at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court in November 2019.
The defendant is due to be sentenced on Friday and he was remanded in custody.
