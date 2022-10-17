The deadline for entries to the South Wales Argus Business Awards has been extended by a week to allow those who are keen to enter to have more time to get their entries in.

The awards, which are sponsored by Newport City Council and the University of South Wales, will celebrate the businesses of Gwent at an awards event on November 24.

There are 14 awards up for grabs. The categories are:

Business of the Year, sponsored by the University of South Wales and Newport City Council;

Businessperson of the Year, sponsored by Cintec;

Young Entrepreneur of the Year, sponsored by Gwent Police and the Gwent police and crime commissioner;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Best Place to Work Award;

Family Business of the Year;

Large Business of the Year (151-plus employees);

SME Business of the Year (10 to 150 employees);

Micro Business of the Year (one to nine employees);

Start Up Business of the Year;

Ethical Business of the Year (sponsored by Parker and Co);

Diversity and Inclusivity Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;

Customer Service Award, sponsored by Western Power Distribution;

Marketing Campaign of the Year, sponsored by LOCALiQ.

South Wales Argus editor Gavin Thompson said: “We have been delighted with the amount of entries we have received and feel we would like to give businesses just a bit more time to get late entries in.

"There is a category for everyone and the judges can't wait to get together to put together our shortlist.

"The last few years have been tough for businesses from all sectors and it will be great to be able to get together and celebrate some of the fantastic businesses of all size we have here in Gwent.”

The invitation-only awards evening will see guests welcomed to a champagne and red carpet reception before the auditorium-style awards ceremony takes place. There will also be a Q&A session with influential business people before the awards are announced.

The host for the event will be announced in the next few days.

If you or your business would like to join us as a sponsor of one of the award categories please contact Cathy Parsons, head of events on 07977 967777.

To enter go to newsquestevents.co.uk/business-awards/ or southwalesargus.co.uk/businessawards2022 and fill in the form. You and your business can enter as many categories as you want. There is a strict word limit of 500 for each entry and we are also asking you to supply an image and a logo for your business along with contact details.