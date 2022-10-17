GWENT Police have charged a man with drink-driving after a motorist allegedly crashed into several other vehicles.
The alleged incident happened in Roseheyworth Road, Abertillery at around 8.45am on Sunday.
At the time, officers from the force's Blaenau Gwent policing team said "several vehicles including a police patrol car were damaged".
A spokesperson for Gwent Police later confirmed "the collision involved a black Toyota car which collided with a parked white Peugeot van".
No injuries were reported.
"A 24-year-old-man was arrested, and later charged, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol," the spokesperson added.
