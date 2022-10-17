TWO Newport men have pleaded guilty to affray on the day of their trial.
Pierce Green, 33, of Potter Street, and Jordan Davies, 28, of Hendre Farm Drive, admitted the offence which happened in the city on September 30, 2019.
The defendants’ sentencing was adjourned until November 11.
Green has 43 previous convictions for 100 offences, including robbery, Newport Crown Court was told.
Judge Shomon Khan granted the pair bail on condition they not contact the victim Iftikar Hussain.
