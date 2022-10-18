NATURE lovers in the Vale of Glamorgan have been asked to share their opinions on how woodland in their area is managed and conserved.

People who enjoy using some of the most popular woodlands across Rhondda Cynon Taff, Vale of Glamorgan and Cardiff are invited to have their say on how Natural Resources Wales (NRW) plans to manage them in the future.

NRW – which managea the Welsh Government Woodland Estate across Wales – has developed a 25-year management plan for the woodlands within Lower Taff valley and Vale area, covering approximately 877 hectares.

The woodlands included are:

Barry Woods – north of Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan

Hensol – east of Welsh St Donats in the Vale of Glamorgan

Tair Onen – south of Welsh St Donats in the Vale of Glamorgan

Fforest Fawr – north of Cardiff near Tongwynlais

Ty’n y Coed – north of Creigiau, north-west of Cardiff

Coed y Gedrys – north part of the woodland is west of Nantgarw in Rhondda Cynon Taff. South part of the woodland is near Gwaelod y Garth on the outskirts of Cardiff

Llantrisant (Smilog) – west of Llantrisant in Rhondda Cynon Taff

Trecastell – west of Talbot Green in Rhondda Cynon Taff

The woodlands offer a gateway for people to explore the outdoors and enjoy nature, a stone's throw away from the biggest and most densely populated areas in the country.

The plan sets out long term objectives and proposals for the future management of the woodlands and the trees within them.

It also includes strategies for how NRW will continue to tackle the diseased larch in the area.

People can read the plans in detail and leave feedback via NRW’s online consultation here

NRW is also organising public drop-in sessions for local people to see the plans in person and speak with forest planners.

October 27, 3.15pm – 6.45pm at Pentyrch Village Hall

November 9, 2pm – 6pm at Tylagarw Village Hall

Richard Phipps, Senior Officer – Forest Planning for NRW, said:“Our forests offer so many benefits to the natural environment and to our communities.

"They help us in the fight against the climate and nature emergencies, provide good quality timber for us to use, and wonderful places for us all to spend time in and enjoy.

“We know how valued our woodlands are, and we want to make sure the people who use them have the opportunity to have a say about how they are managed in the future.

“Join us at one of our community events or complete our online survey. This will help us to ensure these areas can continue to meet the needs of the local communities for years to come.”

The consultation is open until November 14.