A new coffee and doughnut shop is set to open in Newport Market at the beginning of December just in time for Christmas.

Whocult Coffee and Donuts have already opened two successful stores in Bridgend and more recently in Barry, now they are set to move their business to Newport.

The store will be located near the food court, and not only will it feature coffee and doughnuts but merchandise too.

Scott Magill, owner of Whocult donuts, believes it’s the perfect move to open another store after the success of the store in Barry.

New Coffee and donut shop opening in time for Christmas at Newport Market <i>(Image: Newsquest)</i>Whocult (Image: Whocult)

Whocult store in barry, the newport store will sell same products. Picture: Whocult 

He said: “We would love to be part of the street food family going in the market, we thought it was a good move.

“The market has done well, and they have put some good people in there. It's good for food and a nice place.

The store in Bridgend sells merchandise such as t-shirts, bags of coffee and coffee mugs alongside their coffee and doughnuts, and Mr Magill hopes to bring that to Newport Market.

New Coffee and donut shop opening in time for Christmas at Newport Market <i>(Image: Newsquest)</i>Whocult Donuts (Image: Whocult Donuts)

 