A NEW tech hub has opened in the Goodsheds in Barry, bringing business opportunites to the area.

Tramshed Tech, ‘The Home of Startups in Wales’, has opened its new co-working hub in Barry’s Goodsheds complex, offering workspaces, business support services and skills training to entrepreneurs, startups and scaling businesses.

Since Tramshed Tech opened its first co-working space in Grangetown, Cardiff in 2016, it has developed an award-winning brand and class-leading reputation, supporting a growing community of members.

Tramshed Tech has secured partnerships with industry leaders across the UK and Europe unlocking an impactful network to their members and delivering access to programmes such as the Barclay Eagle Labs and maker spaces.

2022 has seen Tramshed Tech expand across South Wales, with new locations now open in One Central Square, Cardiff; Griffin House, Newport Market; and now Goodsheds, Barry, with two more openings due in 2023.

Tramshed Tech Barry memberships are available, including a one-off day pass, part-time co-working, full-time co-working (24/7 access), as well as bespoke flexi office packages.

An introductory co-working offer is available until October 31, which gets new members 50 per cent off full-time and 25 per cent off part-time memberships for the first three months, when you sign up to six months.

There is also an option to book a free trial.

Virtual Memberships are available for business owners looking for a registered address and mail forwarding services. Virtual members also become part of the Tramshed Tech community, with access to member socials, exclusive offers and events.

Tramshed Tech also runs an a Startup Academy - the next one being on November 10 - designed to support pre-start and early-stage businesses in tech, digital and creative industries.

Lis Burnett, leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: "The Goodsheds is a hugely imaginative and successful urban regeneration project and a great example of collaboration between the public and private sectors, brought about by developer DS Properties, the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Welsh Government and Newydd Housing Association.

“It is a fantastic development that has breathed new life into an important and historic local building and created much needed jobs, homes and leisure facilities for the benefit of Barry and beyond. It is part of widespread regeneration work taking place across Barry and follows on from a series of similar schemes.

“I’m delighted that Tramshed Tech has also now become part of the project, providing the perfect environment and expert support for new digital businesses.”

For more information on Tramshed Tech, Barry and everything on offer, visit tramshedtech.co.uk/locations/goodsheds