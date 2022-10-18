A VIOLENT boyfriend is facing jail after he admitted committing domestic abuse offences against his ex-partner.

Phillip Chilcott, 35, from Blackwood, pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his former girlfriend.

He had initially denied the offences but changed his plea at a hearing held at Cardiff Crown Court.

Chilcott, of Penallta Way, Gelli-Haf, Pontllanfraith, also admitted criminal damage and is due to be sentenced on November 17.

He was remanded in custody by the judge, Recorder IWL Jones.