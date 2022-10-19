CHRISTMAS will take over Newport city centre this December as a festive market returns to Friars Walk.

The Artisan Market run by Newport-based company Green Top Events will be held on Friday, December 9, and the following day. Located in Friars Walk and at John Frost Square, there will be many different stalls, such as crafters, artisan makers, homemade goods, and local traders.

It will be the first year without covid restrictions in place, and in the light of the on-going cost-of-living crisis, organisers are keen to keep the costs as low as possible to help traders.

Gareth Sullivan, managing director at Green Top events is keen to get the Christmas spirit rolling for people to enjoy the festive season.

Pixabay (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “We are here to support the local traders at the busiest time of year, we are doing what we can to keep the costs as low as we can to help.

“It's not much of a worry with the cost of living, as most traders do well this time of year and hopefully, they can take advantage of the Christmas shoppers.

“Nobody had a proper Christmas last year because of covid, but this year is the first year people can enjoy themselves and not worry too much.

“Who doesn’t love Christmas? We just need to say 'sod it' and enjoy it as its going to be an exciting time.”

The market will also feature music, as well as food and gift stalls in the area, it will be open from 9am until 5.30pm on both days

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Sullivan said he would like to bring Christmas huts to Newport, as seen in Cwmbran and Cardiff, but had been put off by the potential for anti-social behaviour.

Newport Market will kick off the festivities a whole month earlier, with a Christmas market on Saturday, November 12, and again on Saturday, December 10.

This will be the first Christmas since the revamped market re-opened earlier this year.

newsquest (Image: newsquest)

Sasha Masters, Newport Market events manager said: “We booked all the people ourselves and we are nearly fully booked with events indoors and undercover.

“We are hoping it brings great footfall into the market and Newport city centre as that’s our goal, we are putting the tables on each side of the retail sections.

“People would then have to do a loop, rather than just the one side as then the retail shops in here can benefit from that footfall too.”

And the real fun begins with the Countdown to Christmas on Saturday, November 19.

Newport Now BID (Image: Newport Now BID)

Events will be held throughout the city centre, including fairground rides and other attractions, from 3pm until 5.15pm, culminating in the switch-on of the city's Christmas lights, and fireworks.