A PAEDOPHILE who defied a court order after having unsupervised contact with a child at a hospital is behind bars.
Leah Harvey, from Crumlin, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) at the Grange University Hospital, Cwmbran, on October 2.
This was the 27-year-old defendant’s third breach of his SHPO, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
His sentence was adjourned until November 14 for the preparation of reports.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Harvey, of Hafodyrynys Road, that a prison sentence is “inevitable”.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
Harvey was jailed for nearly four years in 2018 after being convicted of five counts of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity.
The SHPO was imposed following this conviction.
Harvey was jailed for 24 weeks in July for a second breach of the order for having an unregistered electronic device in High Street, Newbridge.
