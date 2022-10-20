A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

RACHEL BRITTAN, 40, of Howe Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted failing to provide a specimen.

She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

STEVEN GRAHAM, 42, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was sentenced to a community order after he pleaded guilty to causing harassment, alarm or distress in Brynmawr on February 11.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

BENJAMIN WELDON, 34, of Wyndcliffe View, St Arvans, near Chepstow, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A48 on April 8.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

ANDREW HISCOCK, 46, of Lansdowne Road, Caerleon, Newport, was banned from driving for 19 months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Hanbury Road, Pontypool, on July 22.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

DALE WIEGOLD, 48, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge after he admitted failed to comply with sex offender register notification requirements between March 31 and June 29.

BEN RYAN, 32, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £250 compensation and fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to an Audi A3 car in Newport on October 11.

KIMBERLEY PEARCE, 31, of Y Cilgant, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 and a £34 surcharge after pleading guilty to being in breach of a restraining order on November 5, 2021.