GWENT nursing stalwart Janet Clay was the toast of the sixth annual South Wales Health & Care Awards, as she picked up not one but two prizes, including the title of overall winner.

A nurse with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for 52 years, she received a standing ovation when picking up the Outstanding Achievement Award to round off a special night in Newport.

Earlier in the ceremony, she got the better of advanced nurse practitioner Maria Tomlin and Nevill Hall Hospital rheumatology department lead Georgina Jones to win the Excellence in Nursing Award.

Janet Clay receives the Excellence in Nursing Award from the Royal College of Nursing Wales' Richard Jones MBE

Scores of families are thankful for long-serving deputy sister Janet, who supported the loved ones of those that died in The Grange University Hospital’s A&E department during the pandemic.

Still working at the age of 73, she refused to give up on the profession she loves during the pandemic and her dedication had a massive impact on the awards judging panel.

Fittingly, Janet accepted her first award of the night from Richard Jones MBE, chair of the Royal College of Nursing Wales board – the organisation were category sponsors.

Janet Clay, centre, with Martin Steggall, pro vice-chancellor of headline sponsors the University of South Wales, and presenter Sian Lloyd

She was then presented with her second accolade by Martin Steggall, pro vice-chancellor of headline sponsors the University of South Wales.