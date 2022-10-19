HARD-WORKING staff at The Grange University Hospital’s emergency department had a big reason to cheer when they were honoured at the sixth annual South Wales Health & Care Awards.

Employees picked up the Health Care Team Award from Nicola Prygodzicz, CEO of category sponsors Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, during the event hosted by Rougemont School in Newport.

The Cwmbran hospital’s success at the ceremony, which had the University of South Wales as its headline backer, comes nearly two years after it opened its doors to the public.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the hospital since then, with the health board coming under fire for waiting times at The Grange’s emergency department well beyond the four-hour target.

Wider issues around patient flow and discharge from hospitals have been cited by the health board’s top brass as factors contributing to the problems.

But despite being faced with such pressures, the A&E team have stuck manfully to their task and continue to work tirelessly for those who require urgent treatment.

The Grange’s team award was one of 16 prizes handed out on the night, as heroes of the health and care industry were recognised by family, friends and colleagues from across the sector.