A MAN has pleaded guilty to a stabbing in a Gwent town.
Sam Wagner, 22, admitted wounding Corey James with intent in Caldicot on August 18.
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a knife in public on Newport Road and Oakley Close.
Wagner, of Pill Row, Caldicot, was remanded in custody following the short hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
Judge Paul Hobson told him he is likely to face a “significant custodial sentence” on November 14.
