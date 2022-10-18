A CARER from Newport was found dead in a hotel room in the city, an inquest has found.

Graham Patrick Harris, known to family and friends as Patrick, was found dead on November 21 last year.

Mr Harris checked in to the New Inn Hotel on Chepstow Road the night before, and was discovered by hotel staff the following morning.

At an inquest held at Newport Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, senior coroner for Gwent Caroline Saunders heard that Mr Harris “had a history of severe physical and mental health problems”.

In evidence read out by Ms Saunders, PC Max Lloyd said he was called to the hotel at around midday on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

He said he was told a man had checked in to the hotel the night before under the name Graham Patrick Harris, and that hotel staff had discovered his body in the morning.

Paramedics were at the scene when PC Lloyd arrived, and Mr Harris’ time of death was recorded as 12.15pm.

There were notes found in the room. The contents of the notes were kept private, but Ms Saunders said: “I am satisfied that they show the intention Patrick had to commit suicide.”

The court heard from Mr Harris’ wife, Hannah, that he suffered “ongoing spinal problems” and migraines, and this was only exacerbated when he was involved in a car crash.

“He did not like to rely on others to support him,” she added.

The court heard that Mr Harris’ family “had concerns” that he was using cocaine “regularly”.

“Patrick, the man I met and fell in love with, I know that he was still there,” said Mrs Harris. “Unfortunately the drugs had an effect on him.”

Mr Harris had attempted to take his own life twice before – in 2011 and 2020 – Ms Saunders said.

His GP stated in evidence that Mr Harris told her days afterwards that “he was regretful” about the second attempt.

Mr Harris was referred to the community mental health team in 2021. After he was reviewed by the team in August 2021, where he said his mood had improved, he failed to attend three further appointments.

Ms Saunders said: “He clearly had difficulties in his life – physically and mentally and in his private life.

“All of those had an effect on him.”

The medical cause of death was confirmed as multiple drug toxicity.

Ms Saunders concluded Mr Harris’ death was suicide.