Martin Lewis is returning to our screens tonight to answer some of our burning financial questions as the cost of living continues to rise.

The Money Saving Expert founder will host a new series of the financial advice programme alongside presenter Angelica Bell.

The journalist has been appearing on Good Morning Britain and various other TV and Radio programmes as living costs continue to rise.

However, viewers will be relieved to hear that Mr Lewis's ITV show is back with one-hour episodes from tonight.

Tomorrow 8pm @itvMLshow LIVE returns this time for hour long episodes. I'll (likely) be looking at energy, mortgages and more.



If you've got practical questions to suggest on that or owt else, just ask them in reply to this using #MartinLewis and the team will pick some. — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 17, 2022

Whether you are a first-time buyer concerned about getting a mortgage or you are struggling to pay your energy bills as we approach winter, here's how you can tune in.

When is the Martin Lewis Money Show on TV?





The new series of the Martin Lewis Money Show Live will be broadcast on ITV as previous seasons have done.

The brand-new 1-hour episodes start on Tuesday, October 18 2022.

The new season will feature both The Big Briefing and the News You Can Use segments as Lewis returns to answer viewers' most pressing money queries.

Viewers will be able to tune in live from 8 pm or catch up on any aired episodes later on the ITV Hub.

How to be in the Martin Lewis Money Show audience

From the #Pound to #InterestRates - it's been a financially complex few weeks for our finances.



If you are struggling & need extra support please go to our page: https://t.co/8IYlKe8qIy

#MartinLewis — The Martin Lewis Money Show Live (@itvMLshow) October 12, 2022

Viewers will know that the show's format involves Mr Lewis answering as many dilemmas as possible as well as commenting on current government policies and sharing any saving tips and advice.

Comments and questions submitted on social media to the programme's account or Martin Lewis's official profile are often discussed on the show.

However, if you are keen to put your questions to the broadcaster live - either virtually or in the live audience, you can!

All you need to do is fill out a quick application form with your details so that a team member can get in touch with you.

The show says that you can attend the audience either by yourself or bring others with you.

Fill out the application to appear on Martin Lewis's Money Show Live.

The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live starts on Tuesday, October 18 at 8 pm on ITV.