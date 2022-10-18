Glastonbury 2023 ticket prices have been announced and organiser Emily Eavis has explained why the prices have increased since the last sale of tickets.

Tickets for the next festival will cost revellers £335 plus a £5 booking fee with a £50 deposit to be paid when tickets are booked in November, the Glastonbury website explains.

When tickets last went on general sale in 2019, they cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee for what should have been the 2020 festival which was cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in price has caused some backlash while others are understanding of the change.

Absolutely gutted at the Glastonbury ticket prices 😭 literally cannot afford by April what a joke, wanted to try and get tickets so bad — 𝔢𝔪𝔪𝔞 (@EmmaMaxwell97) October 17, 2022

One Twitter user said: “prices for #Glastonbury next year are nuts. in this economy!”

With a smiling face emoji, a third tweeted: “#Glastonbury ticket prices gone up to £340. Still a bargain for everything you get and if ya don’t wanna pay it; don’t! They’ll be hundreds of thousands will”

With the increase in prices, Emily Eavis took to Twitter to explain why the costs needed to increase.

On Monday she tweeted a statement, reading: “I wanted to post about the Glastonbury 2023 ticket price which was announced today. We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of COVID.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever. We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

How to buy Glastonbury 2023 tickets

Tickets plus coach travel for Glastonbury 2023 go on sale at 6pm on Thursday, November 3 while general admission tickets go on sale at 9am on Sunday, November 6.

See Tickets is the only authorised place where festival goers can buy tickets.

Those wishing to attend will need to register for tickets before they go on sale.

More information about booking tickets and how to register can be found via the Glastonbury website.