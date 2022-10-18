THE family of a much-loved grandmother who tragically died following a crash on the M4 motorway have paid moving tributes to her.

Judith Reading, 73, from Newport, was killed in Berkshire in July 2020 after a road collision which saw her husband John seriously injured.

The couple had been heading to London to visit their daughter Hannah when their Land Rover Freelander collided with a Vauxhall Astra van near Reading.

Former Marks & Spencer employee Mrs Reading was driving at the time.

Her family have expressed disappointment at the jury’s verdicts after a man was cleared this week following a trial held at Reading Crown Court.

Marc Harvey, 42, of Arun Road, Billingshurst, West Sussex, was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving.

Judith Reading on holiday in Lanzarote. Picture: Reading family

The defendant was also acquitted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Husband’s tribute

After the verdicts, John, Judith’s husband, said: “It pains me terribly that I did not have the opportunity to say goodbye to her, to comfort her, and for her to comfort me, I would give anything to have that moment.

“We had been married for 51 years when Judith was killed.

“We were courting for five years before we married; we were childhood sweethearts.

I loved Judith and still love Judith with all by being. I told her nearly every day and the best bit is that she loved me.”

Daughters pay tribute

Katharine, Judith’s eldest daughter, aged 48, said: “I am so fortunate that she was my mother.

“She was dynamic and beautiful.

“Her unconditional love taught and guided me. She was interested in everything we were doing. She was my centre.

Judith in her pink bee suit on her way to tend to her and husband John’s bees

“We loved to talk and be together.

“She played with my children every week in the park and delighted in life.

“She was our Nanny and best friend. Our loss of her is overwhelming.”

Hannah, Judith’s daughter, aged 43, said: “She was truly amazing. She was my secret weapon.

“Always in my corner whenever I needed her. Always there for me, always thinking about me.

“She was tireless and constant in her love for her family and everything she gave to us. Love, warmth, support, friendship, and guidance. I miss her every day."

Lucy, Judith’s daughter and Hannah’s twin sister, said: “My wonderful mum, and my little daughter, their presence in my life overlapped for such a brief time, like two magnificent ships passing in the night.

“They did not have the opportunity to get to know each other and enjoy each other; it breaks my heart often to think about this loss.

“Mum was empathetic, kind, clever, funny, humble. She loved history and finding true stories of triumph over hardship.

“She was compassionate and cared for lost pigeons and saved the spiders from the bathtub.

“Mum was dynamic and industrious and go, go, go; vital, curious, a doer — she was the person who walked the hedgerows picking out rubbish, not because anyone asked her to but because she saw it needed doing.

“Mum had so much more to live, so much more to give, to do, and to see.

“She was my beautiful mother, my best friend, an irreplaceable Nanny, and the centre of us.

“I am grateful for her love, care, support, and generosity, and I shall never be whole for missing her.”

In a joint statement, the Reading family said: “We would especially like to thank the people who selflessly ran to help at the scene; the people who stopped their cars and dashed towards the awful unknown, and those that provided lifesaving care.

"We will forever cherish your bravery and kindness — we will never forget your compassionate actions."