THERE'LL be disruption on the railways in Gwent this weekend when engineers carry out "major upgrade work".

The Ebbw Vale line will be closed for nine days, from Saturday, October 22.

Network Rail said the closure would allow its crews to "deliver enhancements to stations and track upgrades".

This will include the extension of platforms at Llanhilleth and Newbridge stations, as well as the replacement and installation of a new railway bridge at Newbridge.

There'll also be around half a kilometre of new track laid near Crosskeys station.

The line will be fully closed for nine days from October 22 up to and including October 30, with no train services running.

During this time, Transport for Wales (TfW) will provide a replacement bus service between Ebbw Vale Town and Cardiff Central and passengers are urged to check before travelling at www.tfw.wales or on the mobile app.

There will also be a full road closure on Bridge Street as engineers work to fully replace the railway bridge at Newbridge.

Bridge Street will be closed from 11pm on Friday, October 21 to 5am on Monday, October 31 with a fully signposted diversionary route in place.

Following the October closure of the line, Network Rail teams will continue to carry out work on the Ebbw Vale line until late into summer 2023.

The dates of future closures of the line will be provided to passengers closer to the date.

Once the work is completed in 2023, TfW plans to run a new hourly train service between Ebbw Vale and Newport in addition to the current hourly service between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff.