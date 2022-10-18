POLICE have appealed for information after a three-car crash near the outskirts of Newport.
A taxi and two other cars were involved in the collision, which happened on Sunday evening on the A4810 east of the city, near Magor.
Paramedics, firefighters and police officers were all called out to the scene following the incident, which happened at around 10.30pm.
Gwent Police said no life-threatening or life-changing injuries were reported.
A video, said to show the moment the vehicles collided, has been shared widely on social media since Sunday.
Some small footage I have managed to obtain through social media, apparently all over Facebook pic.twitter.com/2C8lvt6Xmq— Rugby (MF) (@RugbyMF1) October 18, 2022
The police confirmed enquiries were ongoing, and urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward.
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or sending the force a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200351316.
You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with details.
