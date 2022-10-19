A BARRY teenager was First Minister for a day to champion the power of girls in a bid to tackle sexual harassment.

Jamie Khalen, from Barry, has been working with the Vale of Glamorgan’s youth service and recently spent a day as the Welsh Government First Minister.

Ms Khlen met with First Minister Mark Drakeford to discuss the work she is doing to tackle sexual harassment as part of a campaign to celebrate and recognise the power of girls.

She said: “I got to speak with Mark Drakeford to ask him what its like when he is preparing for the First Ministers questions which was an interesting experience.

“The favourite thing I did was the hate crime meeting with Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt as it was really interesting to listen to the different organisations.

“They talked about the work they have been doing and be able to share the work I have been doing, the key message I wanted to get across from my work was the importance of seeing girls high up in roles in politics.

“I think its amazing that two of the minsters I spoke to were females, I spoke a bit about the work I have been doing for Her Voice Wales on public sexual harassment and a survey we recently released.”

International Day of the Girl was celebrated last week, with activity around it including the Day of the Girl Takeover initiative.

This offered girls the opportunity to sample life in high-powered political, technology, media, and business positions. Jamie spent 24 hours as head of the Welsh Government.

During that position she prepared for First Ministers questions, attending a Hate Crime Awareness group meeting and attended a photoshop with the World Cup.

She added: “I think its so important that girls have a seat at the table and get their voices heard, because its something that we didn’t have.

“Now we do it is important to use every platform we can to get the message out there, to share our thoughts and opinions.”

Jamie is a member of the council’s girls’ group Her Voice Wales and also a Rights Ambassador for the Authority, raising awareness of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

She is also part of the Children & Young Peoples National Participation Standards and has been part of the youth services participation projects for the last three years.

Cllr Lis Burnett, Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, said: “It’s inspiring to see confident capable young women like Jaime championing the cause of girls.

"Demonstrating just what an important, insightful contribution they can make to conversations on a range of subjects.

“The topics Jaime is discussing, such as sexual harassment, should be important to everyone, not just girls.

"By tackling them in such a confident and considered way, she is striking a blow for equality by breaking down outdated prejudices about women.”

The council plans to offer similar experiences to the one sampled by Jaime in the future. More information on this is available by email.