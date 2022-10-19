We recently brought you a story of the surprise of a Newbridge couple after they woke up to find the imprint of an owl on one of the windows at their home.
After sharing the story, other readers sent us pictures of the same thing happening to them.
Here are just some of them...
Alison Freestone sent this image where you can clearly see a beak and feathers
Margaret Parry, of Langstone, had a wood pigeon fly into a window. She said it flew off unharmed
Richard Harman said it happened to his dad in Newbridge
Sian Evans Struel said: "It happens all the time, especially when there’s low sun glare. It’s usually pigeons."
Joe Angel said: "Ours was incredibly detailed. Especially the eye!"
