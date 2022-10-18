A DRUGS gang involved in a large-scale organised crime network have been jailed for more than 140 years.

Defendants from Newport, Blackwood, Cardiff, Pontypridd, Liverpool and Birmingham were brought to justice following an investigation by Tarian.

Their operation was smashed after detectives from the Welsh regional organised crime unit were given EncroChat data by the National Crime Agency.

Using this information from the private messaging system, officers were able to identify who these previously anonymous users were.

The organised crime group was predominantly based in South Wales but had close connections with Liverpool from where the drugs were primarily sourced.

Its members, using encrypted devices, organised the distribution of multi kilograms of cocaine and heroin and the collection and transport of significant quantities of cash.

Over 50kg of heroin and cocaine and over £700,000 in cash was seized as part of this investigation.

All 14 men were found guilty to the drugs offences earlier this year.

The following appeared in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday and today for sentencing for their role in the conspiracy to supply class A drug offences and money laundering:

· Glyn Roberts, aged 42, from Newport, was jailed for 10 years

· Daniel Roberts, aged 38, from Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was jailed for six years · Daniel Masher, aged 33, from Liverpool, was jailed for 18 years

· Martin Askew, aged 53, from Birmingham was jailed for 14 years and five months · Lloyd Stapleton, aged 35, from Roath, Cardiff, was jailed for 14 years and five months

· Anthony Rake, aged 31, from Grangetown, Cardiff, was jailed for 13 years

· Jamie Crees, aged 38, from Pentwyn, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 years and five months

· Paul Beard, aged 38, from Pentwyn, Cardiff, was jailed for 12 years

· Dylan Bulmer, aged 27, from Pentwyn, Cardiff was jailed for eight years and eight months

· Layton Maxwell, aged 43, from Rhiwbina, Cardiff, was jailed for eight years

· Kevin Jenkins, aged 41, from Pontypridd, was jailed for seven years and five months

· Rafeeq Kaid, aged 32, from Penylan, Cardiff, was jailed for six years

· Charles Lado, aged 36, from Cardiff was jailed for six years

· Richard Smith, aged 46, from Cardiff was jailed for four years and five months

Acting Detective Inspector Dorian Williams said: “This week we have seen 14 more criminals put behind bars for a significant number of years, as part of an investigation linked to the national Operation Venetic which saw law officials in Europe crack the ‘EncroChat’ service used by criminals involved in serious and organised crime to carry out their business. “

The guilty pleas put forward by these criminals was as a result of the overwhelming evidence put before the court.

“Surveillance evidence in conjunction with EncroChat data allowed us to identify and prove the criminal activities of each of the defendants.

“At Tarian we’re committed to targeting the supply of drugs and will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of those people who think they are above the law.

“This crime group are now behind bars and thankfully unable to bring drugs and misery to families and communities across South Wales and beyond.”