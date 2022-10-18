Scottish pop star Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will be releasing a brand new album and starting a European tour after his recent chart success.

The singer, who was born in Glasgow, recently teased a tour and the release of new music in a Tweet to fans earlier today.

The hopes of both were confirmed today in a statement released by the musician's management.

The announcement unveiled a whole host of tour dates across Europe and the release of an album including his recent charting single, Forget Me.

new album and tour anyone? — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 18, 2022

Lewis Capaldi's new album

After his long-awaited return to recorded music, Lewis Capaldi is releasing a brand new album.

Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is the singer's second nonlive album and will feature his silver-certified single Forget Me.

Lewis Capaldi said: "I don't want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself.

“The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

His new album can be pre-ordered here and will be available on May 19, 2023.

Lewis Capaldi European tour dates

Lewis Capaldi announced dozens of new tour dates across Europe in major cities like Glasgow, London, Birmingham, and Madrid.

Here is a full list of all of the tour dates announced by the Scottish singer:

January

Sat 14th Leeds, First Direct Arena

Mon 16th Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Wed 18th Manchester, AO Arena

Thu 19th Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 21st Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Mon 23 Aberdeen, P&J Live

Tue 24th Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Thu 26th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Fri 27th Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 29th Belfast, SSE Arena

Mon 30th Dublin, 3Arena

February

Wed 1st Cardiff, International Arena Thu 2nd Exeter, Westpoint Arena

Mon 13th Warsaw, Torwar - Poland

Tue 14th Vienna, Stadthalle - Austria

Thu 16th Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena - Germany

Fri 17th Prague, O2 Arena - Czech Republic

Sun 19th Hamburg, Barclays Arena - Germany

Tue 21st Frankfurt, Festhalle - Germany

Thu 23rd Antwerp, Sportpaleis - Belgium

Sat 25th Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - Netherlands

Sun 26th Paris, Accor Arena - France

Tue 28th Cologne, Lanxess Arena - Germany

March

Thu 2nd Copenhagen, Royal Arena - Denmark

Fri 3rd Oslo, Spektrum - Norway Sun 5th Stockholm, Avicii Arena - Sweden

Tue 7th Zurich, Hallenstadion - Switzerland

Wed 8th Milan, Mediolanum Forum - Italy

Fri 10th Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - Spain

Sat 11th Madrid, WiZink Center - Spain

Tue 14th Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle - Germany

Wed 15th Munich, Olympiahalle - Germany

Lewis Capaldi's Forget Me

Forget me was Lewis Capaldi's first newly recorded song in almost three years and raked up over 100 million global streams.

The song gained a lot of attention after recreating Wham!'s 1983 Club Tropicana music video.

Previous Lewis Capaldi songs include his chart-topping 2019 hit Somone You Loved which was named the Brit Award Song of the Year.

