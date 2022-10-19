Deliveroo has launched a brand new service delivering last-minute medicine just in time for cold and flu season.

The online food delivery company has announced that it will be branching out to over-the-counter medication for coughs, colds and mild pain as winter approaches.

It has teamed up with major partners including Boots Pharmacy, Lloyds Pharmacy and Morrisons for the new service.

Customers can order their cold and flu essentials on Deliveroo from today (October 18) by placing their orders directly through the Deliveroo app, or online.

Deliveroo/Morrisons (Image: Deliveroo/Morrisons)

Deliveroo launches medicine delivery service for cold and flu season

You can order cold and flu relief products and medicines like nasal decongestant sprays, cough sweet lozenges and Strepsils, Vicks VapoRub, anaesthetic throat sprays and more to your door in as little as 20 minutes.

Parents with poorly kids will have access to delivery for a range of children's medicine too like Nurofen Child Strawberry and Calpol in a variety of different-sized bottles.

A spokesperson from Deliveroo said: “Nobody wants to be running around the shops when they’re feeling under the weather, that’s why we want our customers to know that Deliveroo delivers cold and flu essential products straight to their doors, in as little as a speedy 20 minutes.

"Deliveroo data has revealed that Lemsip Max Cold & Flu is the most ordered item in the cold and flu section via the app, followed by Strepsils Honey and Lemon and Ultra Chloraseptic Anaesthetic Throat Spray. It goes to show that customers are looking for a quick pain relief when shopping for cold and flu products!”

READ MORE: Deliveroo adds Klarna buy now, pay later option for its deliveries

READ MORE: Asda to rival Tesco as Express locations set to open across the UK

What medicines can you order on Deliveroo?





Whether you are choked with the cold and can't get out of bed or you'd rather beat the pharmacy queue, here are the medications you can get on the service.

Morrisons

Morrisons Nasal Decongestant Spray 15ml £2.00

Nurofen Child Strawberry 100ml £4.43

Morrisons Vitamin C 1000mg Effervescent Vitamins 20 pack £1.42

Calpol Plus Sugar Free 80ml £4.03

Nurofen Express Liquid Capsules 16 pack £4.60

Morrisons Chesty Cough 300ml £2.45

Morrisons Cold Sore Cream 2g £3.70

Morrisons Dry Tickly Cough 300ml £2.45

Morrisons Multivitamins 60 pack £1.05

Morrisons Paracetamol Caplets 500mg 16 pack £0.56

Morrisons Tired Eye Drops 10ml £2.65

Calpol Sugar Free Bottle 100ml £3.78

Halls Mentholyptus Extra Strong 10 pack £0.75

Lockets Honey & Lemon Cough Sweet Lozenges 41g £0.79

Deep Blue Step Ahead Covid-19 Antigen Test Kit £2.29

Strepsils Extra Triple Action Blackcurrant Lozenges 24 pack £6.04

Strepsils Menthol Lozenges for Sore Throat, 36 £5.75

Sudafed Blocked Nose Spray 15ml £4.60

Vitabiotics Ultra Vitamin D3 96 pack £5.75

Vicks VapoRub 100g £4.60

Boots

Jakemans Throat & Chest Soothing Menthol Sweets 100g £0.75

Covonia Dry & Tickly Cough Linctus 180ml £5.99

Otrivine Adult Nasal Spray Metered Dose 0.1% 10ml £4.90

Boots Pharmaceuticals Catarrh Pastilles - 20 Pastilles £3.45

Strepsils Extra Triple Action Blackcurrant Lozenges - 24 lozenges £5.75

Boots Glycerin Throat Pastilles Blackcurrant - 45g £1.72

Jakemans honey & lemon menthol sweets - 100g £0.75

Lemsip Max Cold & Flu Lemon - 10 Sachets £5.50

Sudafed Blocked Nose Spray- 15ml £4.99

Strepsils Strawberry Sugar Free Lozenges - 36 pack £5.50

Vicks VapoRub - 100g £5.00

Covonia Catarrh Relief Formula - 150ml £5.75

Lemsip Max Day & Night Cold & Flu Relief Capsules - 16 Capsules £5.39

VICKS Inhaler Nasal Stick, Nasal Decongestant Stick £2.99

Boots Pharmaceuticals Blocked Nose Relief 0.05% w/v Nasal Spray - 22 ml £3.45

Boots Dual Defence Nasal Spray 20ml £6.89

Strepsils Honey and Lemon - 36 lozenges £5.50

Lemsip Max Cold and Flu relief - Blackcurrant flavour - 10 sachets £5.50

Lloyds

Vicks Inhaler 5 ml £2.99

Strepsils Orange & Vitamin C 36s £5.39

Jakemans Throat & Chest Sweets £0.75

Buttercup Bronchostop syrup 120 ml £6.89

Kleenex Tissues £0.69

Strepsils Honey & lemon lozenges 24 Lozenges £4.25

Vicks First defence micro-gel nasal spray 15 ml £8.39

Covonia Dry & tickly cough linctus 150 ml £5.85

Vicks Sinex micromist 15 ml £5.19

Strepsils Extra triple action blackcurrant lozenges 24 Lozenges £5.75

Sudafed Blocked nose spray 15 ml £5.05

Benylin Dry & tickly cough syrup 150 ml £6.09

Robitussin Chesty Cough Syrup £9.19

Covonia Chesty cough mixture 150 ml £4.95

LloydsPharmacy Cough syrup 200 ml £4.59

LEMSIP MAX Cold & Flu Lemon 10 sachets £4.79

Benylin Chesty coughs non-drowsy 150 ml £5.85

You can order the above last-minute meds from today on Deliveroo with its partners Morrisons, Boots and Lloyds.