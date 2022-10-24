A NEWBRIDGE man says he is at the end of his tether after claiming work done on the roof of his house was sub-standard - and could cost up to £20,000 to fix.

Jeremy Jones, of Carlyon Road in the town, says work carried out to install roof windows and sun tubes in the roof of his house "left a lot to be desired".

The work was carried out by David Jenkins, of D Jenkins Property Maintenance, who Mr Jones says he previously employed to carry out another job on his house.

"The person concerned is very highly rated on [tradesperson website] Rated People," he said.

"I used them to repair two garage roofs for me earlier this year, which I have to say I was pleased with."

However, this latest job has fallen short of Mr Jones' expectations.

"In June this year work was carried out to install a Velux window and two sun tubes by the same tradesperson," he said.

"However, work done left a lot to be desired.

“The tradesperson has refused to come back to sort out issues, furthermore I have grave concerns on their competency to rectify work already carried out."

Mr Jones says he is now "at the end of my tether", claiming that "a £1,540 job could now cost £20,000 to put right".

He says that the roof now leaks, with water coming into his bedroom. This is an issue he says had not arisen until after the work had been carried out.

The leaks, Mr Jones says, are coming in through ill-fitting sun tubes.

Sun tubes are mirrored tunnels which transport sunlight from outside to in without the need for windows.

“Every time it rains, I felt sick that more damage would be caused," he said.

"This made me get another roofer in to cover work done with tarpaulin- which looks awful - to try and stop further damage.“

He also claims that, during the work, his roof itself was "dented".

Responding to the Argus' request for comment, David Jenkins accused Mr Jones of "trying to get a free roof", before stating that he would not be commenting further.

Mr Jones also claims that he has been left frustrated by Rated People's response to his complaints.

However, Rated People say that the job was never booked through their website in the first place.

He said: "A real choker is Rated People confirmed they have reactivated the tradesperson's account, so he can now re-use their website to tout for work.

"Effectively washing the hands of the matter."

A spokesperson for Rated People said: "We care deeply about the experience all homeowners have with tradespeople on our platform and, while the job wasn’t posted through Rated People, we conducted a thorough investigation and supported Mr Jones with advice on the steps he could take to resolve the issue.

"The tradesperson passed our robust checks and is rated highly by other homeowners, with this being the first and only complaint we’ve received for them.

"We’re keeping a close eye on the tradesperson with ongoing monitoring and will react immediately if we spot any red flags.

"We will continue to support Mr Jones with any documents he may need going forward."