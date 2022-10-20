NEWPORT council has proposed banning vehicles from driving on a city-centre road.

Plans show the council wants to prohibit driving on a section of Skinner Street and Stow Hill.

A one-way system is already in place on the route, allowing drivers to reach Usk Way from the Stow Hill area.

But, if the council's proposed Prohibition of Driving Order is approved, the route will be closed off to general traffic in future.

Electronic bollards were previously installed at one end of the route, but these do not currently appear to be in operation, and some of the signage has been removed in recent years.

The proposal would stop drivers using Stow Hill from its junction with School Lane - currently a mini-roundabout - to its junction with Skinner Street.

Stow Hill and Skinner Street currently converge in an open area with access to the pedestrianised Commercial Street - where the Chartist memorials can be found.

The council's plans would also involve Skinner Street being closed off to general traffic from its meeting point with Stow Hill to its junction with Upper Dock Street.

Other streets will continue to be pedestrianised

Under the proposals, the council would also renew pedestrianisation orders for several other city-centre roads, mainly around the Commercial Street area.

Driving would continue to be prohibited in:

Bridge Street, from its junction with Baneswell Road to its junction with Stow Hill and Skinner Street.

Cambrian Road, from its junction with Bridge Street to its junction with B4591 Queensway.

Charles Street, from its junction with School Lane and Talbot Lane to its junction with Commercial Street.

Commercial Street, from its junction with Stow Hill and Skinner Street to its junction with Hill Street.

Corn Street, from its junction with Upper Dock Street to its junction with Commercial Street.

Griffin Street, from its junction with Upper Dock Street to its junction with High Street.

High Street, from its junction with Old Green Interchange to its junction with Bridge Street and Skinner Street.

Market Street, from its junction with High Street to its junction with Upper Dock Street.

McCarthy's Court, for its entire length.

Skinner Lane, from its junction with Corn Street to its junction with Skinner Street.

Upper Dock Street, from its junction with Skinner Street to its junction with Old Green Interchange.

Which vehicles will be allowed to use the roads?





Although general traffic will be banned from these routes, some exceptions will be in place.

This includes drivers with access to the car park at the rear of Kings Court, vehicles involved in construction or other work in premises along the routes, the emergency services, postal workers, funeral and wedding processions at St Mary's Church, and - in the case of the Skinner Street and Stow Hill proposals - local bus services.

The council's plans are currently out for consultation and responses should be sent before November 11, either by email to Conveyancing.Team@newport.gov.uk or in writing to GD Price, Head of Law and Standards, Civic Centre, Newport, NP20 4UR.