A NEWPORT Independent councillor has been nominated for a lifetime achievement award.

The 2022 Cllr Awards is a national ceremony to celebrate the contributions of councillors across Wales and England.

Cllr Allan Morris, who is nominated for the lifetime achievement award, has served as a councillor for more than 40 years, having first been elected to represent Malpas in 1982.

Cllr Morris, who now represents Lliswerry, said: “I think of myself just as a working ward councillor, but I’m pleased that somebody has recognised the work.

“I’m not blowing my own trumpet, but my votes have gone up every year, so I must be doing something right. I have always tried to be a good, conscientious ward councillor.”

More than 400 nominations were received for the awards, Cllr Morris is the only councillor from the Gwent area to be nominated for an award.

The awards are presented by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and sponsored by CCLA. The ceremony is being held on Thursday, October 20, at the Roman Baths and Guildhall

Jonathan Carr-West, LGIU chief executive said: “In a year like no other, councillors up and down the country have once again been working tirelessly to address the needs of their residents and bring much needed leadership to communities that are struggling day in and day out.

“The 2022 Cllr Awards shortlist is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by councillors during some of the most turbulent and worrying years in recent history.

“From supporting communities through flooding emergencies and fires to welcoming refugees from Ukraine into our local communities, these councillors are some of the most committed elected representatives across England and Wales. We are incredibly proud to showcase their stories in this year’s shortlist. Congratulations to all of the shortlisted councillors.”

The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube.