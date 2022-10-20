AN “ANIMAL” tried to snap his girlfriend’s leg during a shocking campaign of domestic violence against her.

Jealous Jake James also punched, kicked and bit his victim when they began a romantic relationship after being friends for years.

Although jailed, Gwent Police refused to release a picture of the defendant.

The “paranoid” James accused his now ex-partner of cheating on him and demanded she hand over her mobile phone so he could go through her messages.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court the defendant first attacked his victim when he became unhappy when she was visited by a friend.

“As soon as she left, he kicked off – he battered me,” she said reading out the woman’s victim impact statement.

“He tried to snap my leg by bending it backwards and tried to bite me.

“He didn’t snap my leg but he caused me severe pain.”

The violence would happen when James was drinking and taking cocaine, the court heard.

“I have been punched, kicked and bitten by him,” she revealed.

“I would describe him as an animal.

“He can have a kind and gentle side when he’s not drinking.

“He is paranoid and thinks I am seeing someone else.”

The victim added: “I can’t go on like this.

“I constantly feel on edge when he is around.”

James, 28, of Richmond Close, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour between February and August this year.

He had a previous conviction for harassment committed against another former ex-girlfriend when he threatened her and her new partner.

The prosecutor said: “The defendant has a pattern of offending in domestic relationships.”

Stephen Thomas, representing James, said: “He takes full responsibility for what he has done.

“It was drunken violence – it could be categorised as drunken bullying.

“The best mitigation we can put forward is his guilty plea.”

Mr Thomas added his client’s behaviour had been “erratic” and “wasn’t sadistic”.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed James for three years and told him he would serve half of that time in custody before being released on licence

The defendant was made the subject of an eight-year restraining order not to contact his victim and will have to pay a surcharge.